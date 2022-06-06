DRIVERS are being warned that “frightening” petrol prices will exceed an average of 180p per litre this week in some parts of the UK.

The RAC called for “radical government intervention” as figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre at UK forecourts over the half-term school holiday.

The average cost of a litre of petrol reached a record 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on Friday, May 27.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become around £3 more expensive in little over a week.

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams called current prices "frightening" and warned "worse is still to come.”

He has demanded support from the UK Government following the 5p-per-litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March.

“Sadly, we expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p," he said.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut.

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.

“Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.

“The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand.”

Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.

The information below is for unleaded petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on June 6 at 2pm.

BLAENAU GWENT

Tesco Abertillery: 166.9p

Gulf Ebbw Vale: 172.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale: 172.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 172.9p

Murco Brynmawr: 172.9p

Gulf Tredegar: 172.9p

CAERPHILLY COUNTY BOROUGH

Esso Blackwood: 167.9p

Asda Caerphilly: 168.7p

Asda Blackwood: 169.7p

High Bank Garage, Blackwood: 169.9p

Sainsburys Pontllanfraith: 169.9p

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Tesco Chepstow: 169.9p

Gulf Caldicot: 173.3p

BP Rogiet: 175.9p

Shell Abergavenny: 178.9p

BP Chepstow: 181.9p

Texaco Chepstow: 181.9p

BP Magor Services: 181.9p

BP Usk: 181.9p

NEWPORT

Asda Pillgwenlly: 169.7p

Asda Duffryn: 169.7p

Jet (Spar service station, Ponthir Road): 169.9p

Esso, Corporation Road: 170.9p

Morrisons Rogerstone: 171.7p

TORFAEN

Tesco Pontypool: 170.9p

Sainsburys Cwmbran: 171.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran: 171.9p

Texaco Cwmbran: 171.9p

Esso Pontypool: 172.9p

Texaco Pontypool: 172.9p