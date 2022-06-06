NEWPORT student Liam Llewellyn has been named as the favourite to win this year’s series of Love Island.

The 22-year-old has been priced at 5-2 to go the distance in the villa – with the show returning for its eighth series tonight.

If the bookies are proved right, he will be the second Welsh Liam to win the show in as many years, after Liam Reardon and his partner Millie Court picked up the £50,000 prize last year.

Llewellyn, a strength and conditioning MA student, is currently William Hill’s favourite male contestant to win, and is tipped at 5-2.

The Newport singleton said: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone; you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.”

He said his ideal type is: “quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly.”

And when asked what the girls in the villa could expect from him, he said: “The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like ‘You’re mint’. I’m like ‘Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes’. Or I’ll say something like ‘You’ve got nice feet’ or something.”

Also among the favourites are 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish from Brighton (4-1), and Davide Sanclimenti – who is originally from Rome but now lives in Manchester (9-2).

A William Hill spokesperson said: “The return of Love Island has been a talking point for many reality TV fans for the last few months, and we’re excited to see that the fan interest behind the new contestants is going as strong as ever.

“Given Liam’s physique, friendly demeanour and academic profession, we’re not surprised he proved an instant hit with fans - let’s just see how he fares after tonight’s episode.”

William Hill's odds for male contestants to win Love Island 2022 are:

Liam Llewellyn (5-2)

Luca Bish (4-1)

Davide Sanclimenti (9-2)

Andrew Le Page (6-1)

Dami Hope (15-2)

Love Island returns to ITV2 at 9pm this evening (June 6).