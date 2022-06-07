A THUG grabbed a 72-year-old woman by the throat before threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

Kyron Watkins, 22, smoked crack and snorted cocaine before committing the offences in the Bettws area of Newport on the same day he’d been released from prison.

The defendant assaulted Catherine Humby before he climbed onto the balcony of his former partner’s home and tried to smash his way in.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the pensioner was a neighbour of Watkins’ ex-girlfriend who had been putting out her recycling at around 8pm on March 11.

James Evans, prosecuting, said: “She recognised him and she told him because he was shouting that he should go and he said that he ‘didn’t give a ****’ and that he had just got out of prison.

Kyron Watkins. Picture: Facebook

“Miss Humby walked away but was followed by the defendant and he then assaulted her.

“He used his left hand and placed it around her neck and she seems to be a lady with some courage because even though she had been backed into a wall she shouted at him that he shouldn’t dare assault her.

“She tried to push him and he pushed back at her and she pushed him again and he left the scene.”

Watkins then climbed up onto the balcony of his ex’s property armed with a bottle and was banging on her windows and doors.

“The complainant was frightened for her safety and for the safety of her child,” Mr Evans said.

“He was actually shouting that he would kill “you and her” which she took as a reference to her daughter.

“The defendant smashed a window and tried to get into the property.”

The police arrived and Watkins threw objects at them before being squirted with PAVA spray.

Mr Evans added: “He was shouting that he had smoked crack and taken cocaine and spat at officers “He said he had attended the address to stab the **** in the head.”

Watkins, of Trannon Court, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to affray and assault by beating.

He has 13 convictions for 17 offences, which include criminal damage, arson and threats to kill.

Nicholas Gedge, representing the defendant, asked the court to give his client the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.

He said the defendant was seeking help for his “anger management issues”.

Judge Niclas Parry told Watkins: “This was a bad case.

“On the day of your release you went in anger and made repeated attempts to cause trouble at your former partner’s house.

“You grabbed a 72-year-old lady by the throat.

“She seems a fairly feisty character but nevertheless it would have been a worrying experience for her.

“You made threats to kill your ex-girlfriend and her child – it would have been terrifying – and to boot you spat at police officers when you were on licence and on drugs.”

Watkins was jailed for 14 months and was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his former girlfriend.