AN INDUSTRIAL estate fire is believed to have been caused by “accidental ignition”.
As previously reported, firefighters tackled a fire at an Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran, on Friday (June 3).
Caravans were destroyed in the blaze which took just over an hour for firefighters to extinguish.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire is believed to have been caused by accidental ignition.
There was a separate fire in Cwmbran, the following day (Saturday, June 4) at Avondale industrial estate. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service believe that the Avondale site should be treated as a crime scene.
Full statement on the Springvale fire:
At approximately 6.33pm on Friday, June 3, we received reports of a fire on Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.
Crews from Cwmbran, New Inn and Malpas Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and discovered multiple vehicles on fire.
Firefighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and a stop message was received at approximately 7.45pm.
