AS the cost of living crisis continues to tighten its grip on households across Wales, many of us are trying to curb our spending as much as possible.
Energy usage is arguably the area where people are feeling the tightest squeeze, after bills more than doubled due to April's price cap increase.
And yet, it seems the worst is yet to come for households with another increase set to hit this winter, a time when we'll need gas and electric most.
So what is our gas consumption currently like here in Wales, and how is this likely to change?
Below are two graphs created from data released by the UK Government last month that give you a picture of which areas of Wales were using the most amount of gas pre covid pandemic.
2020 shows a slight increase in the amount of gas consumption, with parts of Wrexham and Neath Port Talbot still among the areas with the highest amount of usage.
