POLICE have closed a road to the west of Newport due to an ongoing incident.
The road, Cefn Mably Park - near the popular family attraction Cefn Mably Farm Park - has been closed since around 6pm.
The closure is due to what is being described as a 'police incident'.
Traffic is said to be coping well past the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here