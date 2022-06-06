Newport contestant Liam Llewellyn has coupled up in the Love Island villa as the ITV show announces a major change.

Liam is a 22-year-old Masters Student and according to his Instagram, looks like he has recently graduated from Cardiff University.

In Love Island tradition, the girls arrived first and explored their new digs before being welcomed by presenter Laura Whitmore.

In previous series, this is where the boys would enter and would get to choose who they would like to be coupled up with - but Whitmore wasn't about to make it so easy.

Just as the girls line up in front of the pool for the boys, Laura announces a jaw-dropping surprise: “Well girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet - things are a little different this year.

“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect. For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

In the end, the public thought that Liam would be best suited for England legend Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma.

First Love Island couples of 2022 series

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that have ITV has confirmed to be joining this years series:

Love Island continues on Tuesday, June 7 at 9pn on ITV2 and ITV Hub.