A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LUKE MATTHEW THOMAS, 20, of The Drive, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 42 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 112 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine and driving without due care and attention in Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, on February 26.

He was ordered to pay £858 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

BRANDON WALLIS, 20, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without a licence on Market Square on October 25, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IFAN GRUFFEDD LEWIS, 26, of Kilcattan Street, Splott, Cardiff, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Queensway, Newport, on December 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

PETER THOMAS HOPKINS, 32, of Morgan Way, Duffryn, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating on Upper Dock Street on December 1, 2021.

He must comply with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £350 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge.

BARTOSZ MURAS, 33, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETRE BECICHI, 53, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IOAN PREDA, 53, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.