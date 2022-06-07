If you can't be with your father figure this upcoming fathers day and are worried about what gift to send them in the post, then look no further.
As World of Zing Cocktails has all the answers for fans of cocktails with their selection of drinks that can be delivered straight to the front door.
Designed by Pritesh Mody, Channel 4 Sunday Brunch cocktail expert, World of Zing allows you to create an indulgent cocktail without any of the hard work - just add ice for bartender quality cocktails.
With each cocktail is expertly made by a dedicated mixology lab with some of the industry's best experts working on the drinks.
With all orders coming with free delivery, the prices are reasonable with prices starting at £11 but can rise depending on how many cocktails you'd like to choose.
Zing Cocktails to gift for Fathers Day:
There are six cocktails to choose from including the everyday classics like a Pornstar Martini or a Cosmopolitan.
To the exclusive and exciting, Salted Caramel Esperro Martini, Seville Organe Old Fashioned, and much more.
Persian Lime Margarita-
The margarita is mixed with Don Julio Tequila and will make your loved one feel like they're on an exotic island soaking in the sunshine and the gorgeous heat.
Salted Caramel Espresso Martini-
Get the classic drink with a special modern twist with the added extra salted caramel mixed with Ketel One Vodka.
Seville Orange Old Fashioned-
The smooth drink is sure to be a favourite with its easy taste and luxury feel and the taste of Bulleit Bourbon.
