Councillors are set to approve ambitious plans to revamp Caerphilly Castle to boost visitor numbers by 30 per cent.

As part of a £5 million revamp, the Great Hall will be given a makeover and a new visitor centre will be built.

The proposals are part of Cadw’s five-year “masterplan”, which was announced in 2019, to improve the 13th century Grade I listed castle.

Planning officers have recommended that Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee approve Cadw’s application when it meets on Wednesday, June 8.

Cadw is a Welsh Government body responsible for Wales’ historical sites and it hopes the proposed plans will encourage more people to visit Caerphilly Castle and the town centre.

The new visitor centre will have a reception area, café and toilets on the ground floor and staff facilities on the second.

Part of the building will have a green roof, and will have a maximum width, depth and height of approximately 31.5 metres, 16 metres and seven metres respectively.

The planning report, which will be discussed by councillors, states: “The position and height of the proposed building has also been carefully considered so that it is concealed by the castle wall when viewed from Castle Street.”

However, it will be visible from Dafydd Williams Gardens.

Outdoor seating and play areas are also proposed near the new visitor centre.

The current visitor centre will remain as a shop and ticket office.

The Great Hall is subject to minor refurbishments including underfloor heating, but most of the refurbishment work will be done on Earl’s Apartment.

Changes to the Great Hall and Earl’s Apartment will link them better and allow for a marquee to be erected when events are held at the castle.

Visitor access is also set to be improved, with decking, handrails, ramps and bridges proposed throughout the grounds, as well new benches and signs.