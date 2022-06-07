A POPULAR summer festival held in Newport is set to make a big return in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The Caerleon Festival returns in full force this July after covid restricted much of its plans in 2020 and 2021.

Beginning on Friday, July 1, the festival has a packed programme of entertainment and events, with the fun culminating for the ‘Big Free’ weekend on Saturday, July 9 and on Sunday, July 10.

Festivalgoers can enjoy more than 40 bands and performed with music, dance, entertainment, arts and crafts, exhibitions and more.

These free events will take place on both banks of the River Usk, a the Hanbury Quayside, The Bell Inn, and the Festival Field.

A staple event on Caerleon’s calendar, the festival is run by Caerleon Arts – an organisation made up of volunteers.

Its chairman, Tim Davidson, said this year’s celebrations marked an important milestone for the festival.

Crowds enjoy drinks at the Hanbury Arms as part of the Caerleon Festival.

“This year’s festival is quite significant,” Mr Davidson told the Argus.

“It’s going to be our 20th year of running the Caerleon Festival and it’s just a great event for the community, run by the community.

“We’re so pleased to have made it to our 20th year – we’re very confident that there’s plenty more years of the Caerleon Festival to come.”

Founded in 2003, the festival began as an annual devoted to sculpture, but it quickly expanded to embrace a range of art forms.

“Events are staged throughout the calendar year,” Mr Davidson added.

“But of course, the Summer Festival is the highlight, and now we are 20, this year will be something special.

“I think it’s a really important part of the community here in Caerleon – they see it as a big part of their year.

“It exists thanks to the enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers, sponsorship, fund raising, and the support of the community of Caerleon.”

The Hanbury field – where much of the festival takes place – is now subject to a tenancy held by the festival.

Its volunteers have in recent years transformed the area into a wildflower meadow as part of an ongoing project for the benefit of the community.