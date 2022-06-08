A NEWPORT man is to stand trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to two serious assault allegations.
Paul Frazer, 51, of Lighthouse Park, St Brides Wentlooge, denied wounding with intent and unlawful wounding on September 20, 2021.
The complainant in the case is Ken Gourlay.
A trial date of December 13 was set during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Frazer was granted conditional bail by Judge David Wynn Morgan.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article