A NEWPORT man is to stand trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to two serious assault allegations.

Paul Frazer, 51, of Lighthouse Park, St Brides Wentlooge, denied wounding with intent and unlawful wounding on September 20, 2021.

The complainant in the case is Ken Gourlay.

A trial date of December 13 was set during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Frazer was granted conditional bail by Judge David Wynn Morgan.