Olly Murs has announced his engagement to partner Amelia Tank.

In an Instagram post the singer revealed the news with a picture of the pair and a ring emoji.

Speaking last year, Murs revealed his intentions to marry Amelia, saying he would be “an idiot” if he were to “balls this up”.

In an interview with The Sun, the Essex-born singer described Amelia has “the person I’ll be with for the rest of my life.”

He told the publication: “If I balls this up, then I’m an idiot because it’s everything I want.

“Amelia is the person I’ll be with for the rest of my life…unless she gets rid of me.

“You just know, don’t you? And when I found Amelia, I knew that was it.”

The singer said he will “definitely get married” and start a family with Amelia, adding: “We love each other, and we just want to live our lives together.”

Olly and Amelia went on their first date back in 2019 at the gym after the singer noticed her on Instagram.

And ever since their gym-based first date, Amelia has been helping Olly improve his fitness, with the star admitting he is now in the best shape of his life.

Olly said: “This is the best I’ve ever looked. I’ve never had a body like this in my life. Amelia really inspired me to make my body the best it can be. We’d get up in the morning, do a HIIT [high-intensity interval training] session and go for runs together.”