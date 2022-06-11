THE FIRST residents are expected to move in to new homes built on the site of the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College in the summer.

On Saturday, the first show home in the development – a three-bedroom detached property – was opened up to the public.

Persimmon is building 250 new properties at the Carn y Cefn site.

The £29 million project started last summer, and will see a mix of two, three, and four bedroom homes built.

The first homes at the site went on the market earlier this year – starting from £189,995 – and 55 of the properties will be available for social rent with housing association United Welsh for prospective tenants on the Blaenau Gwent Council Common Housing Register.

Work starts at Carn y Cefn in July 2021. Picture: Persimmon.

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “The opening of the show home is always a significant milestone for any development as househunters love to walk into a real property to examine the product and to imagine how their new home could look if they buy with us.

“We have been working on this show home for a little while alongside our interior designers and we’re really pleased with how it has turned out.

“We look forward to welcoming people to site.”

The proposed site layout. Picture: Persimmon.

Over the five-year construction period, Persimmon has said that the development will create more than 200 jobs.

The developer has also agreed to contribute £783,354 towards education provision in the area, which will be split between Glyncoed and Willowtown Primary Schools.

Persimmon has said that it is expected that the first people are expected to move in at Carn y Cefn in the summer.

To visit the show home, you must make an appointment. More information can be found at persimmonhomes.com or by calling 01495 364 202.