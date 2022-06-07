Looking for some property inspiration and to snap up a bargain?

Here's a round up of some of the lots being offered at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, which starts at noon on Tuesday June 21 and ends from 5pm on Thursday June 23.

161 Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale

A well-maintained mid-terrace property situated in a residential street popular with both homeowners and landlords for buy to let. The property, which has a guide price of £65,000-plus, is to be sold with an established tenant who is very keen to remain. The property has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and has a fitted kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and shower room on the first floor. There is an enclosed rear garden with garage/shed with lane access and fine views.

Four flats 85 Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd

A freehold investment opportunity which comprises four upgraded flats. The property, which is listed with a guide price of £140,000-plus, has always enjoyed high occupancy levels with many long-term tenants. Each of the flats benefits from new electric storage heating (not tested), fitted kitchens and bathrooms. The property is situated in a well-established residential location. The flats are let an a total annual income of £15,600.

Garage and office 3A Speke Street, Newport

Located in Newport, this property with a guide price of £75,000-plus is within walking distance of the city centre and railway station. It comprises a garage, wc and kitchenette on the ground floor, and two offices to the top floor. It could be an ideal opportunity for a tradesman, someone looking for storage space, or a small service-based company, for example solicitor or architects. As the property is located among a number of residential properties there may be possibility for residential conversion (subject to the relevant consents).

57 Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale

A traditional two-bedroom mid-terrace property situated a short distance from Ebbw Vale town is listed with a guide price of £64,000-plus. The property, which is in need of updating but does offer good living accommodation, is currently occupied by a long term tenant. Properties in this area typically achieve £550pcm.

1 Hill Crest, High Street, Pontypool

An opportunity to acquire a spacious, semi-detached property in the popular location of Pontypool. The property, with a guide price of £65,000-plus benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and retains some original features.

12-15 Church Street, Abertillery

This substantial block of eight, self-contained flats has a guide price of £240,000-plus. The property is well maintained and managed and has full occupancy with some well established tenants currently let at a total of £33,300 per annum. The property is situated in the centre of Abertillery convenient for shops and amenities and good road links to Newport and the M4 .

Flats C& D Commercial Road, Newport

These two flats are currently let at a total annual income £9,300 have a guide price of £81,000. The flats are situated in the bustling Commercial Road area of Newport and ideal for access to the city centre with good road links to the M4.

9 Clarence Street, Newport

This recently refurbished and updated maisonette has a new kitchen and bathroom and new carpets and decoration throughout. It has a guide price of £75,000-plus.

70 Rockhill Road, Pontypool

This substantial, three-storey, Grade II mid-terrace property has a guide price of £120,000-plus. Until recently let, the property, situated on the southern edge of Pontypool close to New Inn and Pontypool Park, now offers scope to improve.