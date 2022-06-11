WITH partygate, the war in Ukraine and the Cost of Living Crisis dominating headlines, people across the country have a fair amount on their plates already.

However, a recent study done by RantCasino.com suggests that a zombie apocalypse shouldn't be too much of an additional worry for Newport residents.

With films like Night of the Living Dead, World War Z and Shaun of the Dead painting the zombie apocalypse in different ways, what might it be like if it happened in the UK?

RantCasino.com conducted the following research to replicate a hypothetical zombie apocalypse.

Estimations for this study are based on a sample of 369,240 globally geolocated cemeteries and memorials acquired from an established public database of cemetery records, Find a Grave (owned by Ancestry.com).

Firstly, the sample of cemeteries was reverse geocoded using the Ordnance Survey Administrative Boundaries and the Topologically Integrated Geographic Encoding and Referencing (TIGER) boundary lines for the UK.

Population estimates from the ONS, and the NASA Socioeconomic Data and Applications Centre (SADAC) are used to define district and state-level populations for the UK.

The cemetery data was then aggregated by district and state to determine the total number of cemeteries, total number of memorials, memorials per capita and memorials per square kilometre for each area to find the unluckiest places to live during a hypothetical zombie apocalypse.

The study makes grim reading for residents of Leeds - with a whopping 811,422 potential zombies roaming the streets.

However, things looked comparitively much better for Newport.

Residents of Newport would only have a paltry 9,068 potential zombies to contend with - a 5.8 per cent zombie-to-population ratio.

Maybe not quite time to grab that cricket bat just yet.

Torfaen fared even better - as the luckiest area in South Wales to live during a zombie apocalypse - with only 1,380 zombies.

In terms of the UK as a whole - the Isles of Scilly, perhaps unsurprisingly, comes out top - with only 98 potential zombies roaming the streets.