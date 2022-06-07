POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was found collapsed on a road in the west of Newport following an assault.

South Wales Police is a investigating the incident, which closed Cefn Mably Park road – near the popular Cefn Mably Farm in Michaelston-y-Fedw, last night.

The 35-year-old, who had been assaulted, was found by a member of the public in Began Road at 6.15pm on Monday, June 6.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment. His injuries are described as not life threatening or life changing.

Detective Sergeant Greg Burns, from South Wales Police, said: “Extensive enquiries to arrest the suspects were carried out last night and these enquiries are continuing today.

"Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We know that the victim was sat at a bus stop in Burnham Avenue, Llanrumney, at around 5.25pm when he was physically taken into a grey van by two unknown men.

“The vehicle came from the direction of Ball Road, drove off in the direction of Countisbury Avenue and was later found on fire in Bryncyn, Pentwyn.

“We would appeal for anyone living or working in these areas who has CCTV or dashcam footage which might have captured any part of this incident to please contact us.”

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact South Wales Police via 101 or https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo and quote reference number *189180.