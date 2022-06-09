A COMMUNITY in Newport has hit back after plans for a new House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on a busy city road were approved last week.

House 215, on Caerleon Road in the St Julians area of Newport, will be converted from a two bedroom home into a five bedroom home.

The plans for 215 Caerleon Road include two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a communal lounge on the ground floor, in addition to three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC on the first floor.

All rooms will have a maximum of one occupant. There is also a communal garden at the back of the property.

Concerns about the plans were lobbied by councillors to Newport City Council’s planning committee at last week’s meeting.

Now, residents like Kirsty Price – who lives on Caerleon Road – have said they’ve lost all confidence in the council.

“I live a few houses down from the planned HMO,” Ms Price told the Argus.

“We all have cars at our homes so we’re all able to get to work – it’ll just be absolutely manic here.

Parking is already a considerable issue on Caerleon Road. (Google Maps)

“I used to live next to an HMO full of students and we used to have all sorts of problems with them – they’d keep us up till four in the morning most nights.

“We all objected to these new plans, but the council have gone ahead and approved them anyway.”

A five-bedroom HMO requires six car parking spaces, including a space for each tenant and one visitor space.

The property does not have any on-site spaces, therefore the shortfall is to be made-up by on-street parking. The report states that a parking survey conducted by the applicant shows the parking shortfall can be accommodated.

Ms Price estimated that around 15 HMOs were now in place on Caerleon Road – one of Newport’s busiest roads.

“I do worry that the problems are only going to get worse,” she added.

“Not only is it about people struggling to park – it’s bumper to bumper now – but it’s about people enjoying where they live.

“All we want is to be happy in our homes, but for all of us living here on this road, it’s simply not convenient anymore.”

Conservative activist Mike Enea, who was a candidate for the St Julians ward at this year's council elections, has long called for action on the increase in HMOs in the area.

“St Julians seems to be have been swamped with HMO applications over the last five years," Mr Enea said.

"Every 3 bedroomed house that is converted into a multi-occupancy property is yet another house taken away from a potential family of four.

“Parking is already bad on Caerleon Road. The council keep approving these HMOs and every time they do so, they are riding rough-shod over existing residents. It has to stop.”