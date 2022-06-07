Tenby is in mourning this week after the body of a man known to be Dean 'Deano' Clarke was found on Sunday morning.

Tributes have been pouring in for the man described as 'the life and soul' of Tenby and it's surrounding community.

"Deano was the life and soul of the party and the sort of man who was always willing to cross the road and speak to others," said a close friend.

"The community is absolutely devastated at what's happened."

Meanwhile Tenby AFC has described its 'devastation' at the news.

"Deano was a well-known, well-liked and well-respected member of the community and will be greatly missed," read their statement.

And Pembrokeshire Tritons Basketball said that Tenby 'has lost a favourite son'.

"This was a man that cheered us on from the outset," read their tribute.

"He jumped to his feet to help the coach, and he laced up his shoes to bound around the court again as a player, inspiring his boys.

"Deano gave us so much encouragement in starting this club and we know he'd want us to have our last session of the season."

One friend posted on social media: "When I moved back to Wales and was in a dark place, you were always at the end of a call or message".

Another person wrote: "I don't have words. You were one of the softest souls and you would always check in on me to make sure I was doing ok mentally. You deserve so much more."

And another friend added: "You were the one that would tear up the dance floor with me, then moan about it all the next day, how we were too old for this.

"You are loved so very much and Tenby has lost a truly special soul."

Following his death, a JustGiving fundraising page has been set up to help the family raise funds for Deano's funeral.

The £3,000 target was met within hours and at the time of going to press (Tuesday morning), the total had reached £10,151.

A comment made on the JustGiving page reads: "[Deano] worshipped his children and it's such a shame that no one knew how sad he really was".

Meanwhile police have confirmed that his death isn't being treated as suspicious.

Donations to Deano's JustGiving page can be made HERE.

