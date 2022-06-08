A GROUP of naturists including members from South Wales are celebrating their half century by looking to grow further.

The Pines Outdoor Club, near Longhope in the Forest of Dean, was set up in 1972.

The site, originally known as Witches' Wood had the basics to start a club, but hard work was needed to start what was the only naturist club in

Gloucestershire.

The Pines may now be fifty years old, but the club secretary said: "we are young at heart and looking toward the future".

Jeff - who explained that surnames are not used in the naturist community - said that the past two years have been very difficult for the club.

"Now is the time to begin to re-establish the vibrant social side to the club," he said, noting that in the last few months the club has welcomed a number of new members.

"Whether it is enjoying the sun on the lawns, playing boules, sharing a

barbeque or working together on the grounds there is something very special about the naturist lifestyle which you will experience nowhere else."

The Pines' site was even used as a film location recently to recreate a scene from the Garden of Eden.

Jeff said that he and the other members "are always open to consider requests" from people looking to use the club's scenery to film on location.

"Naturism is on the rise in the UK, annual festivals such as NKD and Nudefest and the World Naked Bike Ride,are well established," he said.

"There are also regular naturist swim clubs at Tewksbury and Chepstow."

The Pines is still standing tall as the only naturist club in Gloucestershire,.

Jeff said: "After 50 years, the club is still going strong, recruiting new members locally, and from the Worcester, Bristol, South Wales areas and

beyond.

"If you are interested in naturism, then please email pines_sec@live.co.uk"