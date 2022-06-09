A DRINK driver was caught after he was arrested at a McDonald’s.

Duncan Peel was nearly three times the limit at the chain’s restaurant on Chepstow Road, Newport on May 14.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard how the 47-year-old gave a reading of 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after driving a BMW.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Peel, of Hillcrest Gardens, Exmouth, Devon, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 24 months.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.