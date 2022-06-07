GWENT Police are appealing for information after a pub in Abergavenny was robbed by a man with a knife.
The Somerset Arms on Victoria Street was robbed between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday, May 21.
A man entered the pub with a knife and demanded money.
He reportedly left the pub with a substantial amount of money.
Nobody was hurt in the robbery.
Gwent Police are searching for the man and urge anybody with information to come forward.
The man is described as in his forties, white, of a slim build and has short brown hair.
To contact Gwent Police regarding this incident, message the Gwent Police social media accounts or call 101, quoting the number 2200169401.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
