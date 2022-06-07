A FOOTBALL match to honour a Cwmbran man and sports fanatic who recently died with cancer has raised more than £6,000.
Cons versus All-sorts reunited game took place on Saturday, May 28, in memory of Dominic Halpin from Newport, who was 33.
Around 60 people took part in the charity game, organised by a group of Mr Halpin's close friends.
Mr Halpin loved football - he was a lifelong Wales fan.
During the World Cup playoff final game against Ukraine on Sunday - which saw Wales secure their place at the 2022 World Cup - a tribute to Mr Halpin was displayed on the big screen at Cardiff City Stadium.
Following his death, Wales star Gareth Bale, and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Neil Mooney offered their condolences to his friends and family.
Really sad to hear of the passing of Dom Halpin, thoughts are with his family. #TogetherStronger 🏴❤️ https://t.co/VqJtYppMBX— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 24, 2022
The money raised during the charity game will be used to take Mr Halpin's daughter Amelia to Disneyland.
