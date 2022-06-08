A PUB in in the heart of a traditional residential area of Newport City Centre has called last orders for its regulars after being put up for sale.

Previously a popular two-bar pub, The Angel, in the Baneswell district of the city, has been closed for a while.

It could now be redeveloped as four flats, subject to planning.

The property, near the city centre, the train station and with good links to the M4, is listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £145,000-plus.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Previously a public house, this property has recently been granted planning in principle for four flats.

"The planning application is comprised of two-one bedroom flats, one two-bedroom flat, and a studio apartment.

"However, there may be potential for the studio apartment to be a one-bedroom flat, (subject to the relevant planning consent).

"Additionally, there is scope for the property to remain as a commercial building. Subject to the relevant planning permission this property could provide opportunity for a restaurant, public house or retail unit."

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this property will be offered along with some seventy others, starts at 12pm on Tuesday, June 21 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, June 23.