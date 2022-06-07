If you're a Disney fan then you are in luck, as now is your chance to treat yourself with ShopDisney's huge sale.

The online retailer is offering up to 50 percent off over 400 products, including clothing, backpacks, toys and more.

But you'll need to be quick as the deals will only be available while stock lasts.

For fans of Disney's Imagination Keys, the deal gets even better as you have the chance to get some for free, with the chance to get four free if you spend £40 or more.

See some of the best deals from the ShopDisney sale now.

ShopDisney up to 50 percent off sale

Disney Store Mickey Mouse Through the Years Backpack

Perfect for your next trip to Disney World, this backpack features the iconic Mickey himself all through the years in film.

The bag is a great size and will fit all your Mickey ears and Disney treats that you pick up from the parks.

You can get the backpack now for just £6.59 instead of £22 saving you a huge 70 per cent.

Disney Store Tangled Ladies' Denim Jacket

If your favourite film is Tangled, then show your love with this denim jacket that features illustrations from the hit film.

It has an appliqué badge and embroidered wording and will make the perfect everyday fashion accessories.

You can get it now for just £27.49 instead of £55, saving you 50 per cent.

Disney Store Buzz Lightyear Stackable Mug, Toy Story

Enjoy your favourite hot beverage with this Buzz Lightyear mug that has classic illustrations of the character.

Even better it's stackable so it won't take up any space and will look great alongside all your other Disney mugs.

You can get it now for just £4 instead of £5.60.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Baby Dress and Bloomers Set

Make your little one feel like a princess with this bloomer set, featuring the loveable Minnie.

It comes with flutter sleeves, a polka dot headband, and a pair of matching bloomers.

You can get it now for just £12.50 instead of £25 saving you a massive 50 per cent.

Loungefly Mickey and Friends Play in the Park Mini Backpack

If you're a Loungefly collector than look no further as this mini backpack is a must.

Featuring Mickey and all his friends including Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Chip 'n' Dale, it will make you stand out in the park.

Even better you can get it now for just £48.99 instead of £70 saving you 30 per cent.

Disney Store Marvel Toybox Spider-Man Crime Lab Playset

Spider-Man fans are in luck with this 6-piece set that features a changing station to turn Peter Parker into the Marvel favourite.

It can be yours for £20 instead of £40.

Shop the ShopDisney sale now.