FOUR drivers from Cwmbran and Pontypool have been in trouble with the law.

The drivers have been in court recently for offences including speeding and running a red light.

Here is a round-up of the cases which have been heard outside of the Gwent region.

MARIUSZ SASANKO, 48, of Snatchwood Road in Pontypool, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught six miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Sasanko was caught driving at 36mph on Greenway Road in Cardiff on November 11 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 10.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

KIAH LEIGH CAROLINE HENSHAW, 22, of Graig Road in Upper Cwmbran was caught speeding in Cardiff.

Henshaw was caught doing 38mph on the 30mph Pentwyn Road on November 11 last year.

They pleaded guilty, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 13.

Henshaw was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was also handed three penalty points.

AARON DAVID TOMS, 27, of Station Farm in Cwmbran, admitted speeding in Exeter.

Toms was clocked by an automatic speed camera driving at more than 70mph on the A30 at Tedburn St Mary on October 14 last year.

He was fined £80 at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 9.

Toms was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. He also had six points added to his licence.

MICHAEL DAVID PURNELL, 41, Grayson Way in Llantarnam, has been fined for skipping a red light in Cardiff.

Purnell was caught driving through a red traffic light on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on February 20.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £142 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 9.

Purnell was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge He also had three points added to his licence.