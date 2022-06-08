A TRIO of Torfaen residents have had their cases heard in court after remaining tight-lipped about alleged motoring offences.

The three defendants all had offences of failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence proven at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s the details of each of the cases.

DAVID CARTER, 53, of Lon Gwenant in Pontrhydyrun, has been banned from driving after refusing to identify the driver of a car which was allegedly committing an offence.

Carter was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 17.

The alleged offence related to a Mercedes AMG which was caught doing 36 mph in the 30mph zone on Greenway Road in Cardiff on October 13 last year.

Carter had six points added to his licence, and was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

LUKE STEPHEN PALMER, 33, of Park View Terrace in Pontnewynydd, was in court for failing to identify a vehicle which was alleged to have been speeding in Bridgend.

Palmer was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 17, and Palmer had six points added to his licence.

The alleged offence involved a Volkswagen Caddy, which was caught by a manned speed camera on Kingsway in Bridgend on November 17 last year – driving at 42mph in a 30mph zone.

TONY DOHERTY, 38, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site in Lower Race, kept quiet when asked by police about a Mercedes Citan which was alleged to have been doing 51mph in a 30mph zone.

Doherty was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 17, and Doherty had six points added to his licence.

The alleged offence related to a Mercedes Citan which was clocked doing 51mph by a speed camera on North Road in Cardiff – a 30mph area – on November 14 last year.