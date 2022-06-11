VOLUNTEERS have come forward to say how volunteering for Wastesavers has helped them with anxiety and self-esteem issues.

Wastesavers is based in Newport but has eight reuse shops around South Wales.

The reuse centre on Chepstow Road in Newport is Wastesavers flagship store, but there are other locations in the city and in Cardiff, Llantrisant, Treherbert, Pentrebach, New Inn and Roseheyworth.

Shops in Aberdare and Caerphilly will be opening later this summer.

Deanna Broughton volunteers in the IT department at the Chepstow Road location.

Ms Broughton said: "I came here via the job centre and started on the shop floor in the Reuse Centre, but with my interest in gaming I decided I wanted to work in the IT department.

"Before coming here I had such low self esteem and anxiety that I almost backed out of volunteering before I even started.

"But on my first day everybody was so helpful it made me feel comfortable straight away.

"Starting to volunteer here took me out of my comfort zone but I now feel a lot more confident in myself and much of my anxiety went away quickly.”

"The staff listen to volunteers here, the management team as a whole are amazing and work really well with volunteers.

"They also keep an eye out for you even when you are not in, Saffy (volunteer manager), for example, regularly checks on everybody’s mental health and will contact you if you don’t come in."

READ MORE:

Ms Broughton's fellow volunteer at Wastesavers, Nicholas Maldlepszy, also works in the IT department at Chepstow Road.

“I’ve always had an interest in computers and had started my HND in computer studies, but I found it harder and harder to leave the house," said Mr Maldlepsz.

"I had to push myself to even come here, but from the first time I met Alin, (the reuse centre IT manager), this place became like a breath of fresh air to me.

"It’s so busy here, and it’s definitely fun and has a warm welcome. I would say the people here are a real pleasure to work with.”

“The diversity of jobs here is really good. If I wanted to help on the shop floor, or work on the delivery van, or try an admin role, that’s all open to me.”

“We were short of some IT components for our course and the reuse centre donated what we needed – it was really helpful.”

Wastesavers has received the Investing in Volunteers quality standard which is for good practice in volunteer management.

Saffron Doney, volunteer manager with Wastesavers said: "Achieving Investing in Volunteers is something that we are exceptionally proud about.

"The volunteers we have across all our recycling centre shops and our reuse centre are the backbone of what we do. Without them we could simply not do what we do.

"Our volunteer programme is built on a firm foundation of respect, support and inclusivity.

"Our volunteers are at the very heart of the Wastesavers family and their help and support is invaluable."