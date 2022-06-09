A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £54 in a fine and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to public disorder on May 14.

MARIUSZ IWANIUK, 46, of Clarence Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JACKSON HARRIS, 24, of Maindiff Drive, Abergavenny, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Maidstone, Kent, on August 30, 2021.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £200 compensation.

TANYA HULBERT, 55, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted assaulting a police officer at Ystrad Mynach police station on March 2.

She was ordered to pay £157 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MICHELLE THOMAS, 41, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £814 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating and the criminal damage of a necklace on November 8, 2021.

MARK ANTHONY JAMES, 48, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for six months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a hospital security guard in Cwmbran on May 24.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CHANTELLE COOPER, 30, of Trinant Terrace Trinant, Caerphilly, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted failing to provide a specimen on May 15.

She was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.