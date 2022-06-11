House prices in Newport have gone up by an average of over £2,000 in the month of March, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in March 2022 average house prices in Newport reached £226,443.

This was up from £224,220 in February, representing a 1.0 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 11.7 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Newport?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £401,289 from £396,043 in February

- Up to £401,289 from £396,043 in February Semi-detached houses - Up to £237,495 from £234,582 in February

- Up to £237,495 from £234,582 in February Terraced houses - Up to £171,814 from £170,615 in February

- Up to £171,814 from £170,615 in February Flats - Up to £119,449 from £119,198 in February

How do Newport house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Newport is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £278,436 in March.

In cash terms, the average house price in March was £24,931 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in March 2022. Prices were up by 0.3 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Newport are the most expensive for average house prices.