Adidas and Gucci have teamed up for the ultimate crossover collection which features everything from hoodies to dresses.

This dream collaboration brings the best of both brands featuring Adidas gazelle sneakers with their own iconic interlocking Gucci logo.

Italian fashion designer and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has put together a look book of 60 pictures chock full of striking streetwear looks for men and women.

Here are some of the products featured in the collection and how much they will cost you to immediately add to your basket.

The designer collab features the unmistakable GG monogram mixed with the Adidas Trefoil in colourful prints.

You'll also find jacquard fabrics with the iconic red and green Web of Gucci perfectly complementing Adidas' three stripes.

There are multiple pieces in the collection that are made of "future-conscious material" including polyester, cotton, and viscose.

Each piece also comes with special packaging that features the Adidas x Gucci crossover logo that has been strategically designed to reduce environmental impact.

The collaboration will be available in some stores, ephemeral Gucci Pop-Ups and the Gucci website.

As seen above, a selection will also be available on the adidas CONFIRMED app and website.