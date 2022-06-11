House prices in Torfaen have gone down by an average of more than £1,000 in the month of March, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in March 2022 average house prices in Torfaen reached £185,045.

This was down from £186,867 in February, representing a 1.0 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 12.7 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Torfaen?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £331,434 from £332,932 in February

- Down to £331,434 from £332,932 in February Semi-detached houses - Down to £186,226 from £187,790 in February

- Down to £186,226 from £187,790 in February Terraced houses - Down to £145,537 from £147,486 in February

- Down to £145,537 from £147,486 in February Flats - Down to £88,897 from £90,525 in February

House prices in Brighton and Hove have gone up once again (PA)

How do Torfaen house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Torfaen is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £278,436 in March.

In cash terms, the average house price in March was £24,931 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in March 2022. Prices were up by 0.3 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Torfaen are the most expensive for average house prices.