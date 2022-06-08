THE cyclist who died in a crash near Raglan last week has been named as Rebecca Comins.

The 52-year-old had been cycling on the A40 last Thursday evening (June 2) when she was involved in a collision with a van.

Mum-of-two Mrs Comins died at the scene. Her family described her as "loving and caring" and said she died "doing something she loved".

In a separate tribute, Welsh Triathlon paid tribute to "fierce competitor" Mrs Comins, from Caldicot, who had won titles and was due to race at the British Sprint Championships in Cardiff.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A 47-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Family tribute in full

“Our beautiful Rebecca was taken from us on Thursday 2 June doing something she loved," Mrs Comins' family said.

“She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie.

“We ask people to respect our privacy at this sad time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Rebecca Comins. Picture: courtesy of Gwent Police

'She loved the sport' - Welsh Triathlon tribute

"Becky was a fierce competitor, but with it had a positivity and energy that was infectious.

"The current Vintage Veteran Champion of the Welsh Triathlon Super Series, a title which she also won in 2019, Becky was due to compete in a Welsh tri-suit at the British Championships this weekend at WTS Leeds as part of Tîm Tri Cymru along with her son George.

"She was also looking forward to racing at the British Sprint Championships in Cardiff.

"Such was Becky’s love for the sport and wanting to be involved, she even volunteered to act as a Tîm Tri Cymru Team Manager had she not made a recovery from injury earlier this year.

"Becky was a multiple Ironman Wales finisher and also represented the Great Britain Age Group Team at the European Championships in Tartu 2018, as well as at the World Championships in Lausanne in 2019, finishing competitively in both.

"In 2019, she was the fastest female at the Swansea Triathlon, and also the Minehead triathlon.

"She loved the sport; she loved the training and Becky was central to any social activities across her clubs.

"Becky will be sadly missed by everyone within our triathlon community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Becky’s family, Steve, George and Millie and her wider friends at this sad time."

Police appeal

"We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan at around 7.20pm on Thursday 2 June," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"Officers attended and the collision involved a bicycle and a van – a white Vauxhall Movano.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact us."

You can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200184652 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.