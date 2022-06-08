A DRUG user started dealing cannabis when he was threatened after building up a £20,000 debt.

Kyle Walker was selling kilos of the drug at a time for criminals above him in the supply chain, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant’s operation was uncovered when police raided his Chepstow home in November 2020 and found 55.5g of cannabis worth £555 and £700 cash.

Walker, 27, denied being a dealer and continued to offend after being released under investigation and he was arrested again in February 2021.

When he was interviewed by detectives the second time he told them he became involved in drug dealing after racking up a £20,000 debt.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, told the court: “He said he was approached by a male and threatened and informed he had to pay back the debt which had built up as a result of his own drug use.

“The defendant was dealing kilos on a regular basis.”

Walker would send out text bombs on his BlackBerry phone to scores of potential customers advertising cannabis for sale.

The defendant, now of Cantref Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

The offences took place between April 2020 and February 2021.

Walker had previous convictions but none for any related offences.

Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

His barrister added: “There was an element of coercion and pressure with respect to the debt he owed and he had little influence on those who were above him.”

The court was told Walker was a father who was currently working as a labourer for £50 a day.

The judge, Recorder Eugene Egan, told the defendant: “You had incurred a drug debt and were dealing to pay your way out of it.”

Walker was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay a £156 victim surcharge and the court ordered the forfeiture of the cash and the destruction of the drugs.