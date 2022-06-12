House prices in Monmouthshire have gone up by an average of over £3,000 in the month of March, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in March 2022 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £342,225.

This was up from £339,201 in February, representing a 0.9 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 14.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £499,550 from £495,635 in February

- Up to £499,550 from £495,635 in February Semi-detached houses - Up to £282,870 from £279,670 in February

- Up to £282,870 from £279,670 in February Terraced houses - Up to £228,982 from £226,997 in February

- Up to £228,982 from £226,997 in February Flats - Up to £165,064 from £164,108 in February

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £278,436 in March.

In cash terms, the average house price in March was £24,931 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in March 2022. Prices were up by 0.3 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.