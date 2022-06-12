House prices in Blaenau Gwent have gone up by an average of more than £1,000 in the month of March, according to figures from the Land Registry.

Blaenau Gwent is one of the cheapest areas to buy a property in the UK despite this month's dip in prices.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in March 2022 average house prices in Blaenau Gwent reached £125,622.

This was up from £124,079 in February, representing over a 1.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 19.8 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Blaenau Gwent?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £217,110 from £213,560 in February

- Up to £217,110 from £213,560 in February Semi-detached houses - Up to £141,799 from £139,673 in February

- Up to £141,799 from £139,673 in February Terraced houses - Up to £113,345 from £112,108 in February

- Up to £113,345 from £112,108 in February Flats - Up to £68,456 from £68,060 in February

How do Blaenau Gwent house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Blaenau Gwent is still far below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £278,436 in March.

In cash terms, the average house price in March was £24,931 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in March 2022. Prices were up by 0.3 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Blaenau Gwent are the most expensive for average house prices.