A PEMBROKESHIRE author’s new book will be published on June 16 to mark the 50th anniversary of a hit David Bowie album.

Simon Goddard, who was born in Cardiff but lived in Monkton as a child, is a music journalist who has written a number of books celebrating the life of David Bowie.

The third in the series – Bowie Odyssey 72 - will be released on June 16, the 50th anniversary of his landmark Ziggy Stardust LP, initially released on June 16, 1972.

Simon Goddard, from Monkton

Mr Goddard is using the 10-book series to chronicle Bowie’s life and career across the 70s and life in 70s Britain with everything from Bowie and music to politics, race, crime and fashion.

Bowie Odyssey 72 follows Bowie Odyssey 70 in 2020, which was named as a Sunday Times Book of the Year, and Bowie Odyssey 71 which was released last year.

It begins in a Britain devoid of glamour and full of strikes, power cuts and the three-day-week, right as Bowie unveils his alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

MORE NEWS:

The book also chronicles the introduction of glam rock, Bowie’s success as Ziggy and other highlights including Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, the rise of Margaret Thatcher, David Cassidy and the Osmonds, Vietnam, President Nixon and many more of 1972’s events.

There will be a Bowie festival called Ziggy Stardust Festival in Cardiff between June 16-19 which Mr Goddard is also attending. He will be making an appearance at the Chapter Arts Centre on June 19.

Bowie Odyssey 72 by Simon Goddard

“It is a great honour to be invited to Cardiff, the city of my birth, to talk about my book on Bowie in 1972,” said Mr Goddard.

“Funnily enough, Bowie’s press officer during that period was a Welshman, Dai Davies, now living in Pembrokeshire, so it was a pleasure to meet and talk with him last year on one of my visits home to see my aunties and uncles.

“And of course, Bowie’s real name was David Jones, so he did wonder whether he had any Welsh blood in his ancestry. It’s going to be a very special weekend for all Welsh Bowie fans.”

Bowie Odyssey 72 is published by Omnibus Press and will be released on June 16. Find out more here: https://omnibuspress.com/