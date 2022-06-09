A BUILDING company boss pleaded guilty to unfair trading regulations offences after he appeared before a judge.
Matthew Garrett, the director of Tredegar-based H-I-M Home Improvement Maintenance Ltd, admitted offences relating to a property at Markham, near Blackwood.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the 38-year-old, of Penybont, Nantybwch, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to unfair and misleading commercial practices between January and December 2020.
Garrett’s barrister Jeffrey Jones asked for his client’s sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report.
Judge David Wynn Morgan put the case back to July 8 and the defendant was granted conditional bail.
Tom Roberts appeared for the prosecution.
