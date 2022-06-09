A NEW training tower is set to be installed at a Newport fire station after plans were approved this week.

The existing concrete training tower at Maindee Fire Station, which is located on Archibald Street, is set to be demolished and a replacement steel tower will be built in its place.

According to the officer’s report, the new tower will be less of a visual blight than the existing one.

“The existing concrete structure spans over 18 metres in height being highly visible from any points throughout the wider area,” the report reads.

“The proposed structure is much more lightweight and is over 7 metres lower in height, thus reducing the visual impact across the vista.

“As such, this is considered to contribute to less of a visual impact within the wider area. The proposed structure however would be an open structure that would allow views into the rear of neighbouring gardens and properties that wouldn’t have been visible owing to the solid construction of the previous tower.

“The site is located in a residential area comprising narrow, heavily parked streets with speed restricted by the introduction of traffic calming measures and therefore demolition and construction works would be likely to impact on the local highway network.”

You can view the plans here: https://bit.ly/3ztB1NV.