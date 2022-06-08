The journalist Petronella Wyatt has criticised Boris Johnson over his performance as Prime Minister, saying he is now in a “mess of his own making” and predicted his premiership would eventually turn sour.

This criticism is made more interesting due to the fact that Ms Wyatt is the ex-girlfriend of Mr Johnson, and had some more personal views on the controversies that have engulfed him in recent times.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today (June 8) she said of Mr Johnson: "He’s very much a people pleaser, which leads to all sorts of problems in government, because he makes promises he can’t keep, he makes enemies of MPs.

“While you can do that in your personal life, it catches up with you in politics.

“He hates confrontation. He hates rows. He doesn’t like telling people anything unpleasant. In politics you have to be more grown up about it and you have to grit your teeth in the way Margaret Thatcher did, in the way John Major, [Tony] Blair and even Theresa May.

'What did you think when you heard he was going to be PM?'



'I thought wrong job for Boris!'



Petronella Wyatt says she predicted that it 'wouldn't end well' for Boris Johnson.

“His qualities are very endearing but they’re not necessarily the qualities of a great Prime Minister," she added.

When Ms Wyatt intially found out that Mr Johnson was going to be Prime Minister she thought it was the "wrong job" for him.

She added: “I actually did predict it wouldn’t end well. The qualities that made him a very good journalist are not the qualities you need in a Prime Minister, because it’s a hard slog and he never liked detail.

“The other thing is I wouldn’t say he was lazy, but being PM does involve a 14 hour day, which isn’t really him. He gets bored with things quite quickly.”

When asked if she believed Mr Johnson could win the next election she replied: "No. Absolutely not."

Despite all of this Ms Wyatt did say she had some sympathy for the Prime Minister due to the "horrible position" he was in.

Who is Petronella Wyatt?





Petronella Wyatt is a journalist, best known as a weekly columinst for the Sunday Telegraph and as a deputy editor of The Spectator magazine.

That is where she met Boris Johnson, who was editor of the magazine, and had an affair with him between 2000 and 2004.

During that time she got pregnant with Johnson and had an abortion, and at one point the now PM had promised to leave his wife for her.

Eventually Wyatt's mother found out about the affair and reported it to the press.

When news of the affair broke Johnson was fired as a member of the shadow cabinet for lying about it, as he had initially denied it taking place.