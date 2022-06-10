A POPULAR pub in a Monmouthshire village that was put up for sale looks set to reopen its doors.

The Carpenters Arms, located on Usk Road in Shirenewton, will welcome in punters once again for the first time since 2020 today at 5.30pm.

It’s understood that the pub, which has been closed for some time, has undergone repair works and redecoration.

The pub’s location, along the picturesque B4235 – which runs through the countryside between Usk and Chepstow, had made it a popular stop-off point for motorcyclists.

It’s a stone’s throw away from the Huntsman Hotel – which is also another favourite with villagers and passers-by.

Despite still being listed as up for sale, it’s thought the pub will be reopening under the same ownership.

One of several pubs in Shirenewton – a large rural community in Monmouthshire – the news of the Carpenters Arms reopening was welcomed by those on social media.

One person said: “Suddenly it’s raining pubs in The Shire!

“Best of luck to The Carpenters and all the other open pubs in our village.”

Another comment read: “Fantastic! So pleased all the pubs are having a resurgence in time for summer. All the best!”

It’s not yet been confirmed if there are new opening times for the Carpenters Arms or if the pub will be serving food.

Previous reviews on Trip Advisor noted the pub was particularly praised for its Sunday lunches.

One reviewer said in 2019: “The Carpenters Arms never fails. Continuity perfect. Great Sunday roast. Lamb, beef, or chicken, just so nicely cooked and delicious.

“Such great value for money. If you can get to the deserts, these are normally home-made and yummy you can’t find a better place for Sunday lunch.”