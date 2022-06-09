A FORMER church in the heart of Newport City Centre is going up for auction later this month.
The former church, on the ground floor of 29 Charles Street, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £50,000-plus.
Sean Roper of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said: "The former church offers an opportunity to acquire a property which offers scope for conversion to either residential or commercial.
"The property, in an historic and architectural interesting building is situated on Charles street, one of the city's best know streets.
"The street comprises a number of both retailers and residential units and is within walking distance of the main high street and Friars Walk shopping centre.
"The unit comprises the ground floor of a larger building with residential units over."
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when the church and some seventy other properties will be offered, starts at 12pm on Tuesday, June 21 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, June 23.
For more, visit pauldfoshauctions.com
