MINISTERS have paused a scheme welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Wales to "refine" services for those who arrive.

More than 2,000 people have received visas allowing them to flee the Russian invasion and make a new home in Wales since the Homes for Ukraine super sponsor scheme was launched in the spring.

The Welsh Government said it was pausing the scheme temporarily to focus on improving services for people who had already arrived or were on their way to Wales, and said the move would not affect any current applications.

"People will continue to arrive in Wales as visas are granted and travel arrangements are confirmed," the social justice minister Jane Hutt said, adding that the response to the scheme had been "very positive" and the number of Ukrainians to secure visas was "well in excess of our initial commitment".

But the Welsh Conservatives have accused the government of "backtracking" on its commitments to help Ukraine.

Their leader, Andrew RT Davies, said it was "of the utmost importance that this scheme continues".

“No matter how they spin it, this is a failure," he said. "The scheme was introduced with much fanfare in April, and it’s only taken 8 weeks for Labour ministers to backtrack.

"Ukrainian refugees need support, and Welsh Conservatives want to see the scheme back up and running.”

Ms Hutt, however, said the government's message "has been clear - Wales is a nation of sanctuary and ready to welcome those fleeing war".

She added: "This temporary pause will give us the opportunity to refine the arrangements we have put in place to support people on arrival and ensure all public services, in particular local authorities, can continue to deliver a high standard of support.

"To be clear, this operational pause will not affect any current applications and people will continue to arrive in Wales as visas are granted and travel arrangements are confirmed."

Andrea Cleaver, the chief executive of the Welsh Refugee Council, said the charity understood "the need to ensure appropriate support is in place for those arriving".

"We are grateful to the Welsh Government for stepping in where UK policies on migration has failed and we thank them for increasing the number of arrivals under the Super Sponsor Scheme," she added. "The crisis in Ukraine is far from over, and we look forward to hearing further on the reopening of this route.

"For those fleeing for safety, the Family Visa route remains open in Wales, as does the Homes for Ukraine route - where the Welsh Government is not the super sponsor."