A WOMAN trying to burgle a house in the middle of the day was caught by a husband whose pregnant wife was upstairs.

Lyndsey Duggan had been living a “hand-to-mouth existence” when she attempted to raid a home in the St Julians area of Newport last autumn.

She was carrying a Greggs coffee cup and “appeared to be startled” when she was confronted by the homeowner, prosecutor Richard Ace told Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was captured on a CCTV camera and was arrested nearby on Christchurch Road by police where she was found carrying amphetamine and cannabis.

Duggan, aged 36, of Alexandra Road, Pill, Newport, pleaded guilty to burglary.

She also admitted possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis.

The offences were committed on November 14, 2021.

The defendant, who had four previous convictions for nine offences, had been held for some time at HMP Eastwood Park, a women’s prison.

Duggan, represented by Abigail Jackson, has suffered with “drug problems” and was living a “hand-to-mouth existence” at the time, the court heard.

Sentencing her Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant: “In other circumstances I might have dealt with you by means of a prison sentence.

“But you’ve served your time in prison whilst enquiries were made about your mental health, whilst you’ve settled and whilst we’ve obtained the reports which we now have on you.

“And in the circumstances, as I’ve said, I take the view you have been punished for the burglary sufficiently and my focus now should be on forms of rehabilitation to assist you in starting your life afresh and avoiding reoffending in the way that you now have.”

Duggan was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

She was made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was also ordered to pay a statutory £95 victim surcharge.