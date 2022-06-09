THERE could be up to six weeks of delays on a main Cwmbran road for 'essential works'.
Torfaen council has confirmed that temporary traffic lights will be set up on Cwmbran Drive from Thursday (June 9).
The works will be between Bevans Lane and the bridge into Commercial Street in Pontnewydd.
Western Power Distribution will be carrying out essential works on Cwmbran for up to six weeks.
Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes if possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here