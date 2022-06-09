THERE could be up to six weeks of delays on a main Cwmbran road for 'essential works'.

Torfaen council has confirmed that temporary traffic lights will be set up on Cwmbran Drive from Thursday (June 9).

The works will be between Bevans Lane and the bridge into Commercial Street in Pontnewydd.

Western Power Distribution will be carrying out essential works on Cwmbran for up to six weeks.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes if possible.