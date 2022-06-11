FOLLOWING the launch of Newport's first-ever Pride festival at the city's market last week, the Argus spoke to one of the organisers about growing up as a member of the LGBT+ community in the city.

Adam Smith is vice chairman of the LGBTQIA+ community in Newport and says that the launch of the festival is the culmination of a dream 15 years in the making.

He has said that finally organising a Pride event in the city has given the LGBT+ community in Newport somewhere to call home.

In reflecting on growing up in the city, he has recalled some individuals he brands "heroes" of the LGBT+ community, as well as how the city has grown alongside him to offer more to his community.

He says that, in Newport, "future generations know they are included and can be proud of our city."

Mr Smith moved to Newport as a 17-year-old during the time of the Section 28 regulations.

Brought in by Margaret Thatcher in 1988, Section 28 prohibited the "promotion of homosexuality" by local authorities across the country.

Although there were no successful prosecutions under the law, there were attempts to use it to stop the funding of LGBT+ and HIV/AIDS prevention initiatives.

Section 28 regulations were in place as recently as the year 2000 in Scotland - taking three more years to be rescinded in England and Wales.

At the time he moved to Newport, Mr Smith said that, thanks to Section 28, "it was difficult to find out who I was, where I fitted in, finding people like me".

"It got too much and struggled badly with my mental health," he said.

However, he eventually found a community in which he felt accepted.

"I found Baltica, Newports LGBTQIA+ venue," he explained.

"I was very nervous going, I got a couple of friends to come with me.

"It was one of the most nervous but amazing experiences of my life.

"I finally found a community that was like me."

Mr Smith explained that, with the opening of Thru the Arch, "we as a community had a place to call home".

"If it wasn't for both Kim and Shelly [Harry-Young], many would still be struggling to come to terms with their sexuality and identity.

"They are both heroes in my eyes."

Following the closure of Thru The Arch, Mr Smith said that the LGBT+ community in the city was left without a base.

"We do have Atlantica, which is a very inclusive LGBTQIA+ venue," he said.

"But its not 100 per cent ours.

"Robbie [White] does makes us feel welcomed and has held many one-off events as part of Rainbow Newport."

However, he said that there was always an LGBT+ venue-shaped hole in Newport, with many having to travel to other cities.

"Watching other towns and cities grow and move forward, especially with hosting their own pride events, Newport always felt left behind," he said.

"Why do we have to go elsewhere for a night out or to a pride, why hasn't our own city got something?"

Then, 15 years ago, members of Newport's LGBT community decided to do something about that.

"A small group of us came together and talked about a Newport Pride," Mr Smith explained.

"For years after there'd still be talk about 'wouldn't it be great', but that's all it was, talk."

Fast forward to 2022 and all that talk has been turned into action, with Newport's very first Pride event scheduled for this year.

"As a passionate activist, this has been a dream for more than 15 years," Mr Smith said.

He stressed that thanks had to go to the following organisations for their support:

Newport City Council

Newport City Radio

Newport City Homes

Dragon Taxis

Newport County AFC

"The amazing funding from The National Lottery Community Fund has also ensured that our year one will be a good stepping stone ready to build on bigger and better for years to come," Mr Smith said.

"Future generations know they are included and can be proud of our city."