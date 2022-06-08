You can now get the Love Island look with the show's new and exclusive partnership with leading eyewear brand Quay.

Known for its affordable, quality eyewear, Quay is the brand for all celebrities and influencers and a must-go-to for fans of Love Islands.

Creating a 16-piece collection starting at £49, the statement sunglasses will make you feel like an islander yourself ready to choose who you want to couple up with.

The glasses come in a variety of styles, shapes, colours, polarises and blue light lense and will look great with any outfit.

Love Island and Quay collaboration. (Quay)

ITV's Director of Digital & Creative Partnership Bhavit Chandrani said: "Quay sunglasses have been spotted on Love Island for years and worn on and off screen by some of our favourite Islanders.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with such an iconic brand to help viewers find their perfect pair of sunnies in real-time"

Quay and Love Island Collaboration

Glow Up

Feel like the star of the villa with these Glow Up sunglasses, that feature a Y2K inspired oversized butterfly frame and eye-catching detail,

You can get them ow for £49 via Quay and get ready to make your dramatic entrance into the villa.

Hey Key Mini

Quay High Key Mini. (Quay)

Make heads turn with these Hey Key Mini sunglasses made with a metal frame and fat lenses.

You can even choose the lenses with options of a black fade or polarised to reduce glare.

Get them now for £59 via Quay.

Jezabell

Get the classic stylish look with the Jezabell sunglasses, the oversized sunnies are lightweight and are available in a choice of frame colours.

Plus you can even adjust the nose pads to make them more comfortable for you.

You can get them now for £59 via Quay.

Nightfall

Nightfall. (Quay)

The Nightfall sunglasses are a must for when you need to find some shade away from all the drama.

The easy-to-wear shield glasses are made to be a perfect fit, with a sleek one-piece lens available in a range of options.

Get them now for £59 via Quay.

Shop the full Love Island and Quay collection now.