MONMOUTH MP David Davies has said it would be "ridiculous" for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign following the vote of no confidence on Monday.

Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote in his leadership of the Tory party, but his authority was dealt a significant blow.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister, but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018, she secured the support of 63 per cent of her MPs – but was still forced out within six months.

Mr Johnson saw 41 per cent of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.

Following Mrs May's confidence vote, MP for North East Somerset Jacob Rees-Mogg said it had been "a terrible result” for her and that “she ought to go and see the Queen urgently and resign.”

As yet, Mr Rees-Mogg is yet to offer similar instruction to Mr Johnson.

Monmouth MP David Davies stressed that he "backed Theresa May in the motion of confidence held in her, and I also backed her EU deal on every occasion".

Implying that the confidence vote in Boris Johnson and the events leading up to it were minor issues, he said: "MPs should "concentrate on the major issues, not worry about changing leaders".

Mr Davies said that it would be "ridicuous" for Johnson to resign due to his large majority and the fact that "he has been elected for a five-year term".

He also noted that Mr Johnson "has the confidence of a large majority of Conservative MPs".

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey looked ahead to the by-election in Tiverton and Honiton, where his party hopes to overturn a comfortable Tory majority.

“Johnson is teetering on the brink,” Sir Ed said.

“He is too cowardly to resign, the people of Tiverton and Honiton will speak for Britain in giving their verdict on Boris Johnson in two weeks time.”