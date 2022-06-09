The DVSA has today announced a change with regards to its policy of cancellations of driving tests for those who get Covid.

Before now the DVSA would automatically rearrange or refund the driving test if the individual caught Covid three days or less before the test.

This process is no longer automatic and will need to be rearranged by the learner driver themselves.

In an email sent out earlier today (Wednesday, June 8) the DVSA stated: "We will no longer automatically rearrange or refund practical tests cancelled within the 3-day short notice cancellation window if you tell us you have COVID-19.

"You should continue to follow the relevant government guidance if you do have covid symptoms.

"We suspended our standard short notice cancellation period during the pandemic to allow you to cancel your test without losing your fee if you tested positive for COVID-19 within the short notice period.

"We are now using our standard process in line with the government’s plan for lifting remaining restrictions for living with COVID-19," it added.

How to apply for a refund of a driving test if you get Covid

If a learner driver gets Covid in the short notice cancellation period before their test they can change their test date at the Government website here.

The DVSA said in their email that learner drivers will need to pay for their rearranged test again but they will get a refund for the original test booking if their application is successful.

They said: "You then need to follow our standard process for short notice cancellations to apply for a refund of your test fee. You must include evidence with your application. Details of how to do this and what evidence will be accepted will be published on GOV.​UK.

"If your application is successful, you will be contacted by our customer service centre to rearrange your test for the earliest possible test date.

"If you don’t do this you will lose your test fee if you cancel or change your practical test booking within the short notice cancellation period."