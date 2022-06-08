Newport's Love Island star Liam Llewellyn was left single at the firepit after Italian contestant Davide chose to couple up with Gemma Owen.

The Italian stallion had to pick one of the girls to couple up with within 24 hours after his bombshell entrance on the opening show.

While Davide Sanclimenti, 27, spoke to Welsh paramedic Paige and dancer Tasha during his grafting, he ended up choosing Michael Owen's 19-year-old daughter.

A decision which left Liam single and vulnerable to elimination after just day two.

Love Island love triangle between Gemma, Liam and Davide continues

The Love triangle between the three islanders is set to continue into episode three.

Despite recoupling with Davide, Gemma pulls Liam for a chat to speak about the shocking decision.

Speaking at the fire pit with Gemma, Liam says: “Tomorrow is a new day - I’ve got work to do!”

Gemma replies: “Me being in a couple with him hasn’t changed how I feel about you. I still want to chat to you. It’s still early days. But I can imagine it’s not a nice situation to be in.”

Gemma and Liam Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Liam admits: “You’re still at the top of my tree! I’ve got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself.”

With the arrival of two new girls - Afia and Ekin-Su - everything could still change.

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: Afia and Ekin-Su named as next islanders heading into the villa

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

Love Island 2022 couples after episode two

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Since Davide chose to couple up with Gemma at the end of the second episode, Liam has been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the 11 islanders that ITV has confirmed to be joining this year's series:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.